Flames' Elias Lindholm: Posts hat trick of helpers
Lindholm had an assist on every Flames goal in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.
Two of the three assists came on power-play goals from defenseman Mark Giordano and center Sean Monahan. Lindholm now has 64 points in 56 games, on pace to reach 90 for the season.
