Lindholm notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
Lindholm set up Matthew Coronato's first NHL tally, which came with 1:38 left in the second period. Through two contests, Lindholm has four points, four shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating. The 28-year-old is in a contract year and looking to prove he's more like the point-per-game player he was in 2021-22 than the strong but not standout 64-point producer he was last season.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Gets three points, including GWG•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Breaks through in third period•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Contributes power-play assist•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Records helper Saturday•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Pots power-play goal•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Reaches 40-assist mark•