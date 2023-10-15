Lindholm notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Lindholm set up Matthew Coronato's first NHL tally, which came with 1:38 left in the second period. Through two contests, Lindholm has four points, four shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating. The 28-year-old is in a contract year and looking to prove he's more like the point-per-game player he was in 2021-22 than the strong but not standout 64-point producer he was last season.