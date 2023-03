Lindholm logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Lindholm's offense has slowed down lately with just two points over his last eight games. He took a shot that bounced into the net off Mikael Backlund at 6:43 of the second period. Lindholm has 18 goals, 35 helpers, 17 power-play points, 138 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-1 rating through 64 contests this season.