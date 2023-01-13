Lindholm picked up two assists and one shot in the Flames' 4-1 victory over the Blues on Thursday.

Lindholm picked up helpers on both Dillon Dube goals Thursday, giving him multiple points in a game for the first time in eight games. While he has not matched his 40-goal pace from last year, Lindholm has still been a very productive player, producing at nearly a point-per-game level. On the season, Lindholm has 13 goals and 39 points in 42 games.