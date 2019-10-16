Flames' Elias Lindholm: Pots empty-netter
Lindholm scored a goal and fired a team-high seven shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
Lindholm was all over the place in the contest, and he was rewarded with the empty-netter. The winger has produced four goals, an assist and 21 shots in seven games.
