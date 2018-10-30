Flames' Elias Lindholm: Pots game-winner against Leafs
Lindholm scored the game-winner while adding a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
He also fired a team-high six shots on net while chipping in a plus-1 rating. Lindholm continues his eye-popping scoring binge to begin the season, and the former Hurricane now has eight goals and 12 points through 12 games as a Flame.
