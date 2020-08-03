Lindholm scored an unassisted goal during Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 25-year-old scooped up an errant pass in Winnipeg's zone and wired a wrister past Connor Hellebuyck to get Calgary on the board in the second period. Lindholm now has a goal and an assist through the first two games in the series, and he'll look to extend his postseason point streak Tuesday night in Game 3.