Lindholm scored an unassisted goal during Monday's 3-2 loss to the Jets in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.
The 25-year-old scooped up an errant pass in Winnipeg's zone and wired a wrister past Connor Hellebuyck to get Calgary on the board in the second period. Lindholm now has a goal and an assist through the first two games in the series, and he'll look to extend his postseason point streak Tuesday night in Game 3.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Bags apple on power play•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Returns to practice•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Injury not considered serious•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Exits scrimmage early•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Sets career high in goals•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Ignites rally in OT win•