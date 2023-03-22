Lindholm scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Lindholm tallied early in the third period, effectively squashing the Ducks' hopes of a comeback. The 28-year-old has produced four goals and six assists over his last nine contests. He's up to 21 tallies, 61 points (20 on the power play), 156 shots on net, 83 hits and a plus-4 rating through 70 games this season as the Flames' top-line center.
