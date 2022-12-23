Lindholm logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Lindholm extended his point streak to four games (two goals, seven helpers) when he helped out on a Dillon Dube goal in the third period. A hot December has gotten Lindholm within striking distance of a point-per-game pace -- he has 11 goals, 21 assists, 80 shots on net, 38 hits and a plus-1 rating through 33 contests. Nine of his 32 points have come with the man advantage.