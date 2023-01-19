Lindholm notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Lindholm has produced seven points, including four on the power play, through eight games in January. The center is up to 41 points (14 on the power play), 104 shots on net, 50 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 45 contests overall. He remains in a top-line role, so it's very possible he continues to hover just under a point-per-game pace.