Flames' Elias Lindholm: Produces power-play helper
Lindholm registered a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Lindholm's helper came on Sean Monahan's first-period tally. Lindholm is looking to prove last year's 27-goal, 78-point effort was no fluke, and Thursday's showing is a solid start for the Swede.
