Lindholm scored a goal and drew two assists during Monday's 6-5 victory over the Kings.

When Lindholm scored for the second time in consecutive contests Monday, the Flames appeared to be rolling to a rout. The 27-year-old center converted his sixth goal of the season 1:51 into the second period, extending the Flames' lead to 5-2. Lindholm later earned the primary assist on Adam Ruzicka's eventual game-winning goal with 3:24 remaining in the middle frame. Lindholm, who has eight points in his past six outings, registered a team-high five shots as the Flames fended off a third-period rally for their second-straight win.