Flames' Elias Lindholm: Productive start to game
Lindholm scored a power-play goal and added an assist with two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.
Both of Lindholm's points came in the first period as Calgary built a 2-0 lead. He set up Matthew Tkachuk's goal that opened the scoring seven-and-a-half minutes into the game, then scored his 15th goal with eight seconds left in the frame. It was the first time Lindholm has scored all month, but he's still on pace to push for the first 30-goal season of his career.
