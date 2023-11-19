Lindholm logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.

Lindholm has four points over his last two games since he snapped a five-game dry spell. The center helped out on Yegor Sharangovich's third-period tally. Lindholm is up to 12 points, 43 shots on net, 13 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 17 outings. He's had a middling start to the campaign, but fantasy managers would be wise to exercise patience with the 28-year-old -- he's got a solid history of playing at or above a 60-point pace.