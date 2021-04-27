Lindholm scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.
His tally midway through the first period tied the score at 1-1, but Calgary wasn't able to solve Jake Allen again the rest of the night. Lindholm has six goals and 10 points through 12 games in April, and on the season he sports 15 goals and 41 points through 48 contests.
