Lindholm scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Lindholm made a steal and set up Dillon Dube's opening tally at 5:25 of the second period. Mere minutes later, Lindholm tallied a goal of his own on a feed from Oliver Kylington. The 26-year-old Lindholm is up to seven goals, 26 points, 60 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 33 hits in 29 outings. Ice time will be something to monitor with the 26-year-old -- he never played less than 18 minutes per game under Geoff Ward, but new head coach Darryl Sutter has yet to give Lindholm that much run in three games since taking over behind the bench.