Lindholm generated a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Lindholm helped out on Mark Giordano's goal late in the first period. The 26-year-old Lindholm has an assist in each of the last two games after he snapped a three-game point drought. The Swede remains a steady scoring option in the Flames' top six with 30 points, 79 shots, a plus-7 rating, 41 hits and 20 PIM.