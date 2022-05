Lindholm notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, three hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Johnny Gaudreau was patient with the puck, getting it to Lindholm in front of the net, and he chipped it along to goal-scorer Tyler Toffoli. Through nine playoff contests, Lindholm's offense has been fairly steady with four goals and four helpers. He's added 22 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-4 rating.