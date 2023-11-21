Lindholm scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Lindholm tallied 1:16 into the game after the Flames controlled possession well on the opening shift. The 28-year-old center has two goals and three assists during his three-game point streak, which has seen him emerge from an early-season slump. For the year, he's at 13 points, 48 shots on net, 14 hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over 18 appearances.