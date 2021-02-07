Lindholm scored a goal on two shots, dished a pair of hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Oilers.

Lindholm sniped a goal past Mikko Koskinen just 56 seconds into the game. The 26-year-old Lindholm has been quite steady while centering the top line. The Swede has three goals, nine helpers, 28 shots, 10 PIM and 15 hits in 11 outings this year. He's only been held off the scoresheet twice so far -- Lindholm is usually a safe option for a well-rounded performance, making him especially useful in DFS.