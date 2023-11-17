Lindholm scored a goal on two shots while adding two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Lindholm certainly brought his five-game pointless streak to a close in style with his second three-point performance of the season. The 28-year-old center also ended a 10-game goalless streak that dated back to Oct. 20 versus Columbus. It's been an uneven season for Lindholm, as he has managed three multi-point outings but also has been pointless 10 times.