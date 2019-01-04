Flames' Elias Lindholm: Reaches 20-goal mark in loss
Lindholm scored a goal in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Boston.
For the first time in his career, Lindholm has tickled twine 20 times in a season. The Swede is in the midst of a career year, having recorded 48 points in 42 games, and has fit in very well on Calgary's top line. As of now, there's little evidence to suggest Lindholm's level of production won't continue at this pace, something his owners will certainly enjoy hearing.
