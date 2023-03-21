Lindholm posted a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Kings.

Lindholm has been a bright spot for the Flames with nine points, including three on the power play, over his last eight games. The 28-year-old set up Tyler Toffoli's second-period tally Monday. Lindholm has 20 goals, 40 helpers, 153 shots on net, 83 hits and a plus-3 rating through 69 outings this season.