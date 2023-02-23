Lindholm scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

His pair of points came in a span of 1:02 in the second period, and the helper got Lindholm to 500 points in his career. He achieved the milestone with 198 goals and 302 assists in 719 career contests, becoming the third player from the 2013 draft class to reach the mark. The Swede has six points through seven games in February, and he's up to 51 points (16 on the power play), 121 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-3 rating through 56 outings this season.