Lindholm (upper body) is expected to play Wednesday versus the Canucks, per the NHL media site.
Lindholm missed Monday's game in Montreal with the injury, but it's apparently not a serious concern at this time. The 28-year-old should resume his usual top-line role while also playing on the first power-play unit. He's produced three goals and four assists in six December games.
