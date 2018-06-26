Flames' Elias Lindholm: Receives qualifying offer
Lindholm was tendered by the Flames on Monday, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.
Acquired as part of the Noah Hanifin deal, Lindholm will likely be a big part of Calgary's forward group next season. The 23-year-old Swede posted 16 goals and 44 points, his second straight 40-point campaign. He's scored 58 of his 188 career points on the power play and should continue displaying that skill with the Flames.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Traded to Flames•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Closes regular season with game-winner•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Rings up two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Notches two helpers•
-
Hurricanes' Elias Lindholm: Mired in scoring slump•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...