Lindholm was tendered by the Flames on Monday, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports.

Acquired as part of the Noah Hanifin deal, Lindholm will likely be a big part of Calgary's forward group next season. The 23-year-old Swede posted 16 goals and 44 points, his second straight 40-point campaign. He's scored 58 of his 188 career points on the power play and should continue displaying that skill with the Flames.