Lindholm notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Lindholm has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games, picking up three goals and nine helpers in that span. The 28-year-old center is up to 12 tallies, 23 assists, 89 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-1 rating through 38 contests this season. He's been better than a point-per-game pace since the start of December, so he's starting to reward fantasy managers that were patient through his slow start.