Lindholm put up an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.

Lindholm won a puck battle and fed Johnny Gaudreau for an empty-net look. That shot went wide, but Trevor Lewis buried the second effort. Lindholm has three goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, nine hits and five blocked shots in five playoff outings, continuing to play a strong two-way game that's helped the Flames establish a 3-2 series lead.