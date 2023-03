Lindholm registered an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Lindholm has found the scoresheet in seven of the last nine games, picking up three goals and seven helpers over that span. He set up a Tyler Toffoli tally in the first period of Saturday's win. Lindholm has 21 goals, 41 assists, 157 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-6 rating through 72 appearances this season.