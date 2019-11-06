Lindholm collected a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Lindholm set up the first of two Matthew Tkachuk goals in the contest, helping to spark the comeback. The Swedish forward is now on an eight-game point streak, with five goals and five helpers in that span. His season stat line reads 10 goals, six assists and 45 shots in 18 contests.