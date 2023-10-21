Lindholm notched a shorthanded goal in Friday's 3-1 road loss against the Blue Jackets.

Lindholm accounted for the only scoring for the visitors, ending up with a minus-1 rating, six shots on goal and a blocked shot in his 21:14 of ice time. He won eight of his 18 faceoff attempts (44.4 percent), too. Lindholm has at least one point in four of five games so far. He'll look to keep it going Sunday in Detroit.