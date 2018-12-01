Flames' Elias Lindholm: Records six shots on goal
Lindholm picked up two assists and posted a plus-2 rating with six shots on net in a 4-1 victory against the Kings on Friday.
Through the first two months, Lindholm has 11 goals and 28 points in 27 games. He is having a stellar season, and at his current rate, he could surpass his career highs in both goals and points in January. Lindholm also possesses a 15.5 shooting percentage, so that may come back to the mean a bit, but the 23-year-old is averaging 3.3 shots per game in the last six contests and hasn't scored during that time. If he keeps shooting like this, he could be in line for another scoring flurry soon.
