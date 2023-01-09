Lindholm provided a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Both of Lindholm's points were recorded while Calgary had the man advantage. He's up to 13 goals and 36 points in 40 contests this season, including 12 power-play points. Lindholm has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last five games.
