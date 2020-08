Lindholm had an assist, four shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Lindholm earned the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's tally in the first period. The 25-year-old Lindholm ended the playoffs on a seven-game goal drought -- he picked up three helpers in that span. The Swede had six points, 18 shots and 37 hits through 10 postseason outings overall.