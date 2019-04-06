Flames' Elias Lindholm: Rejoining lineup versus Oilers
Lindholm (rest) will rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Oilers in the regular season finale, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Lindholm's position for the contest is still in the air with Sean Monahan (illness) officially a game-time decision. Should Monahan be out, Lindholm will likely center Johnny Gaudreau and James Neal. He's had a career year with 78 points (27 goals, 51 appearances), and he'll get one more chance to add to those impressive totals.
