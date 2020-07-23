Lindholm (undisclosed) is on the ice for Thursday's practice, Scott Cruickshank of The Athletic reports.

Lindholm exited Tuesday's scrimmage with what he described as a minor issue and subsequently missed Wednesday's practice, but his presence on the ice Thursday suggests he should be, barring a setback, good to go for Calgary's Aug. 1 matchup with Winnipeg. The 25-year-old Swede racked up 29 goals and 54 points in 70 games during the regular season.