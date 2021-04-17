Lindholm scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Lindholm got the Flames on the board in the third period. He whiffed on the initial feed from Johnny Gaudreau, but flicked a backhand that deflected off Canadiens blueliner Ben Chiarot and into the net. The goal extended Lindholm's point streak to five games (three goals, four assists). The consistent Swede is up to 12 tallies, 38 points, 103 shots on goal, a plus-6 rating and 48 hits in 44 appearances.