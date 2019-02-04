Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores against former team
Lindholm scored a power play goal to start the scoring for Calgary against Carolina in the Flames' win on Sunday.
The goal stretches Lindholm's scoring streak to 10 games. Lindholm's breakout year continues - he now has a career-high 60 points, 22 of them coming on the power play.
