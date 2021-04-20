Lindholm scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Lindholm followed a shot in the first period and scooped the puck from behind Matt Murray's legs and into the net for the Flames' first goal. The 26-year-old Lindholm has a six-game point streak, during which he's racked up four goals and four helpers. The Swede is at 13 tallies, 39 points, 106 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-7 rating in 45 contests.