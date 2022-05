Lindholm scored a goal on five shots, logged two hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Lindholm has two of the Flames' three goals through three games in this series. Like his Game 1 tally, the 27-year-old sniped a one-timer from the slot to give the Flames their only lead Saturday in the second period. He's added nine shots, eight hits and a minus-1 rating in the playoffs.