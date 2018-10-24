Lindholm scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 road loss versus Montreal.

The Swedish-born forward now has six snipes through nine games, a year removed from notching 16 goals in 81 games as a member of the Hurricanes. Suffice to say, Lindholm is on pace to blow by his goal total from a season ago and has been a solid addition to Calgary's forward group. He'll continue seeing plenty of time on the power play, boosting his fantasy projection in the process.