Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores in road loss
Lindholm scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 road loss versus Montreal.
The Swedish-born forward now has six snipes through nine games, a year removed from notching 16 goals in 81 games as a member of the Hurricanes. Suffice to say, Lindholm is on pace to blow by his goal total from a season ago and has been a solid addition to Calgary's forward group. He'll continue seeing plenty of time on the power play, boosting his fantasy projection in the process.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Two-point performance in loss to Preds•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Posts three-point night•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Minus-4 in opener•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Records two-point effort in preseason loss•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Inks six-year extentsion•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Files for salary arbitration•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.