Lindholm scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Lindholm snapped a six-game goal drought with his first-period tally. The Swede had just two assists during that dry spell, so fantasy managers will welcome him getting back into the goal column. The 26-year-old has six tallies, 19 points, 54 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-4 rating through 22 contests.