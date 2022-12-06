Lindholm scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Lindholm's tally gave the Flames a 2-0 lead in the first period. He's scored in three straight games since snapping a five-game point drought. The 28-year-old has often been a model of consistency, but that's been tough to come by as he adjusts to new linemates after the Flames' offseason shuffle. Lindholm has nine goals, 19 points (six on the power play), 64 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-2 rating in 25 outings.