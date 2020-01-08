Lindholm scored both goals in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lindholm check off a couple of milestones in the contest -- he played in his 500th game and his second goal was his 300th points. At 25 years old, the Swede has plenty of time to achieve other impressive numbers. He's at 18 goals and 34 points through 35 games this season. Lindholm has added 105 shots on goal and 55 hits.