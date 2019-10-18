Lindholm scored a power-play goal on his lone shot and had two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

The 24-year-old scored what proved to be the game-winning goal when he batted a puck out of mid-air past Detroit netminder Jimmy Howard, putting the Flames up 2-0 midway through the second period. Lindholm has lit the lamp in five of his first eight games, including each of the last three. He's coming off a career season in which he scored 27 goals and 78 points in his first year as a Flame. Lindholm's early-season pace in 2019-20 indicates that a repeat performance is entirely possible.