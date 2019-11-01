Flames' Elias Lindholm: Scores team-leading ninth goal
Lindholm scored a goal on three shots and went 8-for-13 on faceoffs in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.
Lindholm picked up his team-leading ninth goal of the year when he beat Pikka Rinne on a back-door play in the third period, pulling the Flames to within 4-3. The 24-year-old has been a find for the Flames, scoring 36 goals in 96 games since joining Calgary prior to the 2018-19 season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.