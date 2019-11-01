Lindholm scored a goal on three shots and went 8-for-13 on faceoffs in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Predators.

Lindholm picked up his team-leading ninth goal of the year when he beat Pikka Rinne on a back-door play in the third period, pulling the Flames to within 4-3. The 24-year-old has been a find for the Flames, scoring 36 goals in 96 games since joining Calgary prior to the 2018-19 season.