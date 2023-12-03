Lindholm scored two goals on four shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Both of Lindholm's goals came with less than five minutes left in the contest. He snapped a three-game point drought and now has five goals and four assists over his last nine outings. The 29-year-old center is up to seven goals, 17 points, 64 shots on net, 19 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 24 appearances. His scoring production is alright, but it doesn't match the first-line role he's held throughout the season.