Lindholm scored a goal on three shots, levied three hits, blocked two shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Predators.

This game had playoff intensity between two teams that could meet in the first round. It also had drama, with Matthew Tkachuk tying the game in the last second of regulation. Lindholm then scored 2:01 into overtime with a shot that just barely trickled over the line. The 27-year-old has been a point-per-game player in April with seven tallies and six assists in 13 contests, and that's in line with his 41 goals and 40 assists through 80 contests overall.