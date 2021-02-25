Lindholm posted an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Lindholm had the secondary helper on Andrew Mangiapane's opening tally late in the third period. The 26-year-old Lindholm has cooled off a bit with only two assists in his last five games, but the Flames have scored just seven goals as a team in that span. In 20 contests, Lindholm has five scores, 13 assists, 52 shots on goal, 26 hits and 16 PIM.