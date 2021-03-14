Lindholm recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Lindholm assisted on the second of Sean Monahan's two first-period markers. The 26-year-old Lindholm has contributed six goals, 18 helpers, 59 shots, 18 PIM and 32 shots in 28 outings. With a scoring pace of 0.86 points per game, Lindholm is line with what fantasy managers have seen from him since he joined the Flames in 2018-19.